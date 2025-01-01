Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Land Rover LR4

Details Features

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Land Rover LR4

LUX

Watch This Vehicle
12901208

2011 Land Rover LR4

LUX

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

  1. 1756162648158
  2. 1756162648621
  3. 1756162649011
  4. 1756162649445
  5. 1756162649844
  6. 1756162650236
  7. 1756162650632
  8. 1756162651025
  9. 1756162651443
  10. 1756162651882
  11. 1756162652264
  12. 1756162652693
  13. 1756162653101
Contact Seller
Sale

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN SALAK2D4XBA566017

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Used 2003 Suzuki Aerio SX for sale in Surrey, BC
2003 Suzuki Aerio SX 0 $3,800 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LS for sale in Surrey, BC
2011 Chevrolet Impala LS 0 $3,600 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL for sale in Surrey, BC
2010 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 219,000 KM $4,800 + tax & lic

Email Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-543-XXXX

(click to show)

604-543-5551

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2011 Land Rover LR4