2011 Lincoln MKZ

0 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9235687
  • Stock #: AA22143
  • VIN: 3LNHL2GCXBR773224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # AA22143
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, accident free, 1 owner, FWD, 3.5L V6, 6 spd auto, remote entry, remote start, leather, pwr heated cooled front seats, ambient lighting, Sync bluetooth, navigation, perimeter alarm, reverse sensing, THX audio, rain sensing wipers, traction control, alloy wheels and much more to enjoy.

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

