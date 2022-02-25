2011 Mazda MAZDA3

$9,850 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 8 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8359449

8359449 Stock #: 514028J

514028J VIN: JM1BL1L58B1498569

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Aluminum Metallic Mica

Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 190,835 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Additional Features Cloth Interior

