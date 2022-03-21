Menu
2011 Mitsubishi RVR

137,157 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,157KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8659954
  VIN: JA4AJ3AU1BZ604217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,157 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

