2011 Nissan Altima

173,757 KM

Details Description

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

2011 Nissan Altima

2011 Nissan Altima

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S

2011 Nissan Altima

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

173,757KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6893115
  Stock #: 305657A
  VIN: 1N4AL2AP2BC132171

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 305657A
  • Mileage 173,757 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

