Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Nissan Juke

42,923 KM

Details Description

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

King George Nissan

604-536-3644

Contact Seller
2011 Nissan Juke

2011 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn I4 CVT SV FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Nissan Juke

5dr Wgn I4 CVT SV FWD

Location

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

604-536-3644

Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

42,923KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8959663
  • Stock #: B4125
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR3BT000525

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B4125
  • Mileage 42,923 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC, AIR COND, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS, CRUISE, TILT, CD STEREO, POWER SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS AND MORE. CAR PROOF ON REQUEST! VEHICLE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED AT THIS PRICE! Call one of our Licensed Sales Consultants for accurate details. Your Trade in is welcome at King George Nissan. Price subject to $395 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From King George Nissan

2016 Nissan 370Z 2DR...
 57,242 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Frontier...
 4,510 KM
$55,980 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 43,545 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email King George Nissan

King George Nissan

King George Nissan

14948 32nd Ave, Surrey, BC V4P 3R5

Call Dealer

604-536-XXXX

(click to show)

604-536-3644

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory