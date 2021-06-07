Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 RAM 1500

225,389 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2011 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

225,389KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7323152
  • Stock #: H6680
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CTXBS686680

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,389 KM

Vehicle Description


You might not have noticed that the 2013 RAM has just undergone a rather mild face-lift. It would take a sharp eye to notice the larger grille, restyled headlights, and LED turn signals/taillights.

The 2013 Ram 1500 gets a stronger V6, a stronger frame, an eight-speed transmission, and a truckload of comfort and convenience technology.

We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.

Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.

Trade-in available & Financing available

Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

 

Dealer #41643

Stock#H6680

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sliding Rear Window
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2013 RAM 1500 ST
 152,292 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ST
 124,496 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Accord EX-L
 68,772 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory