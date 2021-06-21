Menu
2011 RAM 1500

123,262 KM

Details Description Features

$25,885

+ tax & licensing
Langley Chrysler

778-726-0815

SLT

Location

19418 Langley Bypass, Surrey, BC V3S 7R2

123,262KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7471254
  • Stock #: LC0853A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT7BS640038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dk. Slate Gray/
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LC0853A
  • Mileage 123,262 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors

Few vehicles have such of a broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. This 2011 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 123,262 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.


Book your Test Drive TODAY! All of our vehicles undergo a meticulous 121 multi-point inspection from one of our certified technicians. We guarantee our inspections and give you a complementary Powertrain warranty for 3 months or 5000 km from time of purchase so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles with peace of mind. CarProof reports available!

PLEASE NOTE
In light of recent events and to protect the health and safety of our customers and teammates, we are limiting the number of people in the store.
We are offering at home test-drives and deliveries as well as a new online virtual sales experience to better serve you during these difficult times.
SALES: sales@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2862
SERVICE: service@langleychrysler.com / 604-305-2991

See all our used vehicles at www.langleychrysler.com or visit us today at 19418 Langley Bypass Surrey, BC. Contact us at 604-534-5355 to schedule a test drive today or send in a request online for more information.
All vehicles are subject to the following: Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $99, Finance Placement $500, Safety & Convenience Warranty $599. Dealer #C3916.
o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Rear dome lamp
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
SPEED CONTROL
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Full-Size Spare Tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
17" steel spare wheel
tinted windows
Tire carrier winch
Front license plate bracket
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Automatic halogen headlamps
Bright grille
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
Bright front bumper
Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case
Floor tunnel insulation
7-Pin Wiring Harness
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Bright Rear Bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
HD front axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Dual assist handles
Rear under seat storage compartment
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Front wheel spats
Rear wheel spats
Body-colour upper front fascia
Body-colour door handles w/chrome accents
Chrome accent shift knob
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
Instrumentation w/display screen -inc: trip computer, compass, outside temp gauge
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year radio service
6' 4" cargo box

