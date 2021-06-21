SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors
Few vehicles have such of a broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. This 2011 Ram 1500 is for sale today.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This 4X4 pickup has 123,262 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Rear dome lamp
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Tilt Steering Column
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
SPEED CONTROL
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Full-Size Spare Tire
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
17" steel spare wheel
tinted windows
Tire carrier winch
Front license plate bracket
(6) SPEAKERS
Fixed long mast antenna
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Automatic halogen headlamps
Bright grille
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
Bright front bumper
Premium vinyl door trim w/map pocket
Electronic shift-on-the-fly part-time transfer case