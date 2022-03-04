$14,800+ tax & licensing
$14,800
+ taxes & licensing
2011 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
251,000KM
Used
- Stock #: r580
- VIN: 1D7RV1GTXBS594088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 251,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
