2011 RAM 1500

251,000 KM

Details Features

$14,800

+ tax & licensing
$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

604-543-5551

2011 RAM 1500

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT

2011 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,800

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8473680
  • Stock #: r580
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GTXBS594088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # r580
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

