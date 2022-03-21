Menu
2011 RAM 1500

116,067 KM

Details Description Features

$18,822

+ tax & licensing
SLT - SiriusXM

Location

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

116,067KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8751113
  • Stock #: N170706A
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT5BS671451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N170706A
  • Mileage 116,067 KM

Vehicle Description

Few vehicles have such of a broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. This 2011 Ram 1500 is for sale today.

The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 116,067 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

