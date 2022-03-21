$10,850+ tax & licensing
$10,850
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.
604-543-5551
2011 RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
Location
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
214,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8806562
- Stock #: r722
- VIN: 1D7RV1GP8BS609755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Description
FINAL BLOWOUT!!!! LOCAL, CLEAN TITLE, RUNS GREAT!!!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
