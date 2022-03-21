Menu
2011 RAM 1500

214,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,850

+ tax & licensing
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Sale

214,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8806562
  • Stock #: r722
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GP8BS609755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FINAL BLOWOUT!!!!   LOCAL, CLEAN TITLE, RUNS GREAT!!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

