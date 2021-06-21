This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2011 Ram 3500 is for sale today.
This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 144,567 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 305HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Vehicle Features
Tilt Steering Column
CARGO LAMP
SPEED CONTROL
Pwr accessory delay
Vehicle info centre
Full-Size Spare Tire
Dual-note horn
Front/rear side curtain airbags
17" steel spare wheel
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Tow Hooks
Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
Glove Box Lamp
Underhood Lamp
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Mini Floor Console
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Fixed long mast antenna
Fog Lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage
Rear 60/40 split-folding bench seat
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Bright/Bright Grille
Accent colour fender flares
Pwr steering
Tinted glass windows
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Overhead console w/universal garage door opener
Single Rear Wheels
Class IV Receiver Hitch
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Front air dam
160-amp alternator
Driver/passenger assist handles
Bright front bumper
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
200-KPH primary speedometer
Electronically-controlled throttle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Diesel Exhaust Brake
Woodgrain Instrument Panel Bezel
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Supplemental front side airbags
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Rear dome lamp w/on/off switch
Bright Rear Bumper
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
Leather-wrapped heated steering wheel
Chrome accent shift knob
Rear underseat compartment storage
(9) amplified speakers w/subwoofer
Advanced multistage front airbags
17" X 8.0" aluminum wheels
Auto headlamps
Auto air conditioning w/dual-zone temp control
Body-colour headlamp filler panel
Body-colour/chrome door handles
Centre wheel hubs
Dual pwr lumbar adjusters
Outside temp gauge & compass
Quad headlamps
Winch-type spare tire carrier
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
7-pin trailer wiring harness
Anti-spin rear axle differential
Front winter grille cover
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector
6'4" pickup box
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE
11.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
