2011 Subaru Legacy

194,626 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn H4 Auto

2011 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn H4 Auto

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Logo_AccidentFree

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,626KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3BMGB60B3212048

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 194,626 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2011 Subaru Legacy