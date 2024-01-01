Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan thats perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2011 Toyota Corolla CE at H2H Auto Group. With only 80,469km on the odometer, this silver sedan is ready to take on the road for years to come. Its 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious drivers.</p><p>This Corolla CE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Enjoy the convenience of power mirrors and steering, stay comfortable with heated mirrors and tilt steering, and travel with confidence knowing your safety is protected by anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this Corolla CE shine:</p><ul><li><strong>Anti-Lock Brakes:</strong> Stay in control in all driving conditions with the added security of anti-lock brakes.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on frosty mornings with the convenience of heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Power Steering:</strong> Effortlessly maneuver through tight spaces and enjoy a smoother driving experience with power steering.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Travel with peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected by additional side airbags.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Maintain control on slippery surfaces and experience increased stability with traction control.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this reliable and feature-rich Toyota Corolla CE. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!</p>

2011 Toyota Corolla

80,469 KM

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

VIN 2T1BU4EE0BC587737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

