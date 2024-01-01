$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Corolla
CE 4DR SDN AUTO
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and affordable sedan that's perfect for city driving? Look no further than this 2011 Toyota Corolla CE at H2H Auto Group. With only 80,469km on the odometer, this silver sedan is ready to take on the road for years to come. Its 4-cylinder engine delivers impressive fuel efficiency, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious drivers.
This Corolla CE is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and provide peace of mind. Enjoy the convenience of power mirrors and steering, stay comfortable with heated mirrors and tilt steering, and travel with confidence knowing your safety is protected by anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Corolla CE shine:
- Anti-Lock Brakes: Stay in control in all driving conditions with the added security of anti-lock brakes.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on frosty mornings with the convenience of heated mirrors.
- Power Steering: Effortlessly maneuver through tight spaces and enjoy a smoother driving experience with power steering.
- Side Airbags: Travel with peace of mind knowing you and your passengers are protected by additional side airbags.
- Traction Control: Maintain control on slippery surfaces and experience increased stability with traction control.
Don't miss out on this reliable and feature-rich Toyota Corolla CE. Visit H2H Auto Group today for a test drive!
