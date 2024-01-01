$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Toyota Matrix
FWD 4A
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
- Interior Colour Ash
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 138,016 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! New Front Suspension! The 2011 Toyota Matrix FWD is a compact hatchback known for its reliability and practicality. It features a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Matrix offers a spacious interior with 60/40 split-folding rear seats, providing ample cargo space. Standard features include air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a four-speaker audio system with CD player and auxiliary input. Safety features comprise anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. The Matrix boasts a fuel economy of approximately 26 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, making it an economical choice. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch
