Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! New Front Suspension! The 2011 Toyota Matrix FWD is a compact hatchback known for its reliability and practicality. It features a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Matrix offers a spacious interior with 60/40 split-folding rear seats, providing ample cargo space. Standard features include air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a four-speaker audio system with CD player and auxiliary input. Safety features comprise anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. The Matrix boasts a fuel economy of approximately 26 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, making it an economical choice. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

2011 Toyota Matrix

138,016 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Matrix

FWD 4A

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Matrix

FWD 4A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-2916

  1. 11583435
  2. 11583435
  3. 11583435
  4. 11583435
  5. 11583435
  6. 11583435
  7. 11583435
  8. 11583435
  9. 11583435
  10. 11583435
  11. 11583435
  12. 11583435
  13. 11583435
  14. 11583435
  15. 11583435
  16. 11583435
  17. 11583435
  18. 11583435
  19. 11583435
  20. 11583435
  21. 11583435
  22. 11583435
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,016KM
VIN 2T1KU4EEXBC607363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 138,016 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Fresh Oil Change! New Front Suspension! The 2011 Toyota Matrix FWD is a compact hatchback known for its reliability and practicality. It features a 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine producing 132 horsepower, paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission. The Matrix offers a spacious interior with 60/40 split-folding rear seats, providing ample cargo space. Standard features include air conditioning, power windows and locks, and a four-speaker audio system with CD player and auxiliary input. Safety features comprise anti-lock brakes, stability control, and multiple airbags. The Matrix boasts a fuel economy of approximately 26 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, making it an economical choice. Have confidence with your OpenRoad purchase! Every OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle comes fully reconditioned and complete with a comprehensive 153 point mechanical inspection, a CarFax history & lien report, a 3-Day Money Back Guarantee, a 30-Day/2,000 kms Exchange Policy, a 90-Day/5,000 kms Powertrain Warranty, guaranteed clear title, and membership to our exclusive Club OpenRoad! As a proud member of the OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000 serving the Lower mainland (including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission and beyond) with outstanding Toyota vehicles, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966! OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a “True Price” dealer, meaning no inflated prices, and no need for back and forth haggling! We use up to the minute technology offering LIVE MARKET VALUE PRICING to ensure you are receiving the most competitive price possible on all of our Pre-Owned vehicles! All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

Used 2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A for sale in Surrey, BC
2023 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 Double CAB 6A 22,755 KM $52,788 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Surrey, BC
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD 13,625 KM $56,997 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota RAV4 Base 4A for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota RAV4 Base 4A 160,928 KM $12,913 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-2916

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch

604-531-2916

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Matrix