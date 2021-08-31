+ taxes & licensing
604-531-2916
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-2916
+ taxes & licensing
Non Smoker! Recent Arrival ! We're pleased to offer this nice OPENROAD CERTIFIED 2011 Toyota Tundra 5.7 Litre Limited for sale with 180,427 kms. This local 2011 Toyota Tundra 5.7 Litre Limited is very clean, well maintained and easy to show! Key features include the following: Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory Front Seats, Heated and cooled front seats, Climate Control, Navigation System, Rear Back Up Camera, Side Step Bars , Seating for 5, Navigation System, Power Sunroof and much more! Competitively priced and great value, this 2011 Toyota Tundra 5.7 Litre Limited is ready for a new owner to enjoy. All trade-ins are welcome, and flexible financing and leasing options are available. Contact us to schedule your exclusive appointment, or to find out more! This vehicle is OpenRoad Certified! Buy with confidence. All pre-owned vehicles come reconditioned and safety inspected for peace of mind, and come with a complementary car proof report. Plus, OpenRoad Certified Pre-owned vehicles come with:3-Day Money-Back Guarantee153 Point InspectionClean Title GuaranteeFree Carfax Report90 Day/5,000 Km Powertrain Guarantee30 Day/2,000 Km Exchange PolicyClub OpenRoad Rewards Membership Enrollment Win – Win purchase experience! Wouldn’t it be great to buy a used car without the worry of inflated prices, back and forth haggling, and uncertainty? Now you can! We use up to the minute technology to offer LIVE MARKET VALE PRICING on all of our In-Stock Pre-owned Vehicles for Sale. Here's how it works: •Our team continually monitors market conditions and pricing across the marketplace to ensure we offer the most competitive value on our vehicles for sale•We perform daily reviews of similar vehicles, on websites such as VAuto, Car Gurus, and AutoTrader, and adjust our pricing accordingly.•No guess work. No inflated numbers. Just the vehicles true value and pricing you can trust in a fast, simple, friendly, and fair process. OpenRoad Toyota Peace Arch is a proud member of OpenRoad Auto Group, a trusted name since 2000, carrying on the Peace Arch tradition serving the Lower mainland including White Rock, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, Maple Ridge, Delta, Richmond, Mission, and beyond with outstanding Toyota sales, Toyota parts, and Toyota service since 1966. All advertised vehicle prices do not include our $499 Documentation Fee.Call Today 1-844-240-7833 or come in and see why we have a reputation for the Cleanest Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles in BC!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3174 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2