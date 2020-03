2011 Volkswagen Golf

LOCAL | HEATED SEATS | AUTOMATIC | CRUISE CONTROL | HUGE STORAGE







If you want the storage of an SUV but the comfort and ride of a car this wagon is for you! Here at White Rock Volkswagen we pride ourselves on offering the best customer service in the industry. All vehicles come with a complete 112-point inspection so you know you are buying only the highest quality vehicles bar none. We also service all makes and models in our World Class service center. Come down to White Rock Volkswagen, Proud member of the Trotman Auto Group @ 20th and 152nd in Surrey for a test drive, and discover the difference.*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation fee of $695 and a dealer preparation fee of $499. Dealer preparation includes a professional interior and exterior detail, mechanical inspection report, CarFax history report and a full tank of fuel. New vehicles have an optional Kommon Sense Package (winter mats and trunk liner) at $399 available as well as wheel locks installed at $199. These additional items can be removed to reduce the cost. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance $599, service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 10 years and 200,000 kms, custom vehicle accessory packages, mud flaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, exhaust kits, tonneau covers, canopies, undercoating, rust modules, full protection packages, flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan that can be added to your payment at time of purchase.



Other protection items available that are not included in the above price:

Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599

Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599

Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase

Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199

Financing Fee of $500 when applicable

Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

