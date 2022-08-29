Menu
2011 Volkswagen Golf

107,781 KM

Details Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

2011 Volkswagen Golf

2011 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door

2011 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Door

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

107,781KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9016042
  Stock #: NA227888A
  VIN: WVWHV7AJ0BW015148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 107,781 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

