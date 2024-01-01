$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H2249
- Mileage 161,217 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, available now at H2H Auto Group. This silver sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and a pass-through rear seat for added convenience. Power windows, locks, and mirrors make for effortless operation, while the heated front seats and heated mirrors will keep you cozy on chilly days. This Jetta has 161,217km on the odometer and comes equipped with a host of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags.
This Jetta is loaded with features that make driving a pleasure. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the AM/FM radio and CD player, or plug in your phone or music player via the auxiliary audio input. Cruise control allows you to relax on long drives, and the tilt steering wheel ensures a comfortable driving position. The Jetta also features a security system to keep your vehicle safe.
5 Features to Sizzle:
- Heated Front Seats: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
- Heated Mirrors: No more scraping ice off your mirrors!
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with the push of a button.
- Power Windows & Locks: Effortlessly control your windows and locks.
- Stability Control: Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have added safety features.
