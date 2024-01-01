Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Look no further than this 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, available now at H2H Auto Group. This silver sedan boasts a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats and a pass-through rear seat for added convenience. Power windows, locks, and mirrors make for effortless operation, while the heated front seats and heated mirrors will keep you cozy on chilly days. This Jetta has 161,217km on the odometer and comes equipped with a host of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, stability control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>This Jetta is loaded with features that make driving a pleasure. Enjoy your favorite tunes with the AM/FM radio and CD player, or plug in your phone or music player via the auxiliary audio input. Cruise control allows you to relax on long drives, and the tilt steering wheel ensures a comfortable driving position. The Jetta also features a security system to keep your vehicle safe.</p><p><strong>5 Features to Sizzle</strong>:</p><ol><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> No more scraping ice off your mirrors!</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Power Windows & Locks:</strong> Effortlessly control your windows and locks.</li><li><strong>Stability Control:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind knowing you have added safety features.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

161,217 KM

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Used
161,217KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDX7AJ7BM372249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H2249
  • Mileage 161,217 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

