2011 Volkswagen Jetta

215,125 KM

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

12865679

2011 Volkswagen Jetta

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-401-5454

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,125KM
VIN 3VW2K7AJ1BM063799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 215,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Inspected Clean Title CARFAX Report Available

Each vehicle is well-maintained, fully detailed, and comes with a clean title and a comprehensive CARFAX report for your peace of mind. Quality you can trustonly at LGN Auto Clearance Center. We give best value for your trade!



Flexible Auto Financing for All Credit Types

At LGN Auto Clearance Center, we believe everyone deserves a second chance. Thats why we offer a range of financing options for all credit situationswhether you have excellent credit, poor credit, or no credit history at all. Our finance specialists work with trusted lenders to help you secure affordable monthly payments, low interest rates, and quick approvals. First-time buyers and self-employed customers are welcome! Start your easy pre-approval process today and drive away in the vehicle you deserve.



Disclosure:

$795 DOC

$1495 FINANCE FEE

$995 PREP FEE

DISPLAYED FEATURES CAN SOMETIMES VARY, PLEASE CONSULT TO THE OFFICE FOR THE ACCURATE FEATURES.



Company Info:

16144 84 AVE

Surrey, BC, V4N0V9

Phone: (604) 401-5454

Email: FINANCE@AUTOCLEARANCECENTER.CA



WARRANTY

Please note that your extended warranty purchase is an additional cost above the purchase price of your new vehicle. You may have the option to include the cost of your warranty purchase into your vehicle financing or you may pay for it separately. Please, ask us about our extended warranty products



HOURS OF OPERATION

Monday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Wednesday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Thursday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Friday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Saturday 10 AM - 7:30 PM

Sunday 11:30 AM - 5:30 PM



https://www.autoclearancecenter.ca/inventory

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Convenience

External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Front Brake Type: Disc
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Front wipers: intermittent
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Spare wheel type: steel
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Total speakers: 4
Grille color: black
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Impact sensor: door unlock
Alternator: 140 amps
Mirror color: black
Wheels: steel
Wheel covers: full
Window defogger: rear
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Storage: door pockets / seatback
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Rear headrests: 3 / adjustable
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / cargo area / two 12V front
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / lumbar

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

16144 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing>

AUTO CLEARANCE CENTER

604-401-5454

2011 Volkswagen Jetta