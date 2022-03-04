2012 Audi A4

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8500355

8500355 Stock #: 25280

25280 VIN: WAUHFCFL7CA116988

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.