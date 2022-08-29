Menu
2012 Audi Q5

224,434 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Quattro 2.0L S-Line Premium Plus, 2.0T Turbo, Sunroof

Quattro 2.0L S-Line Premium Plus, 2.0T Turbo, Sunroof

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

224,434KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9207334
  • Stock #: 3931
  • VIN: WA1WFCFPXCA083931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 224,434 KM

Vehicle Description

Local BC Audi Q5 S-Line Quattro SUV. 2.0T Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine with automatic. Loaded with options including S-Line package, leather heated power seats, power sunroof, climate control air conditioning, alloy wheels, keyless entry and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Climate Control
MEMORY SEAT
Passenger Airbag
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

