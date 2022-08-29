2012 Audi Q5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,980 + taxes & licensing 2 2 4 , 4 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9207334

9207334 Stock #: 3931

3931 VIN: WA1WFCFPXCA083931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 224,434 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Climate Control Seating MEMORY SEAT Safety Passenger Airbag Convenience Cup Holder Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

