Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW 1 Series

119,067 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

Contact Seller
2012 BMW 1 Series

2012 BMW 1 Series

128I - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW 1 Series

128I - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,067KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10521870
  • Stock #: 22090
  • VIN: WBAUN1C59CVH84234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 119,067 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2012 BMW 1 Series offers style, luxury, and performance in one incredible package. This 2012 BMW 1 Series is for sale today.

This 1 Series sets the standard for driving capabilities and driver satisfaction. A luxuriously appointed interior and a perfect driving position amount to endless exhilarating moments. We all want a car that can keep up with us. This 1 Series does all that and more.This convertible has 119,067 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather, Memory Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Fog Lamps.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From White Rock Dodge

2021 Dodge Charger G...
 29,634 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Grand Cher...
 10,330 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 34...
 0 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic

Email White Rock Dodge

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-531-XXXX

(click to show)

604-531-9156

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory