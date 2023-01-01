$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2012 BMW 1 Series
2012 BMW 1 Series
128I - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
119,067KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10521870
- Stock #: 22090
- VIN: WBAUN1C59CVH84234
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 119,067 KM
Vehicle Description
This 1 Series sets the standard for driving capabilities and driver satisfaction. A luxuriously appointed interior and a perfect driving position amount to endless exhilarating moments. We all want a car that can keep up with us. This 1 Series does all that and more.This convertible has 119,067 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Synthetic Leather, Memory Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Climate Control, Fog Lamps.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Climate Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Synthetic Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2