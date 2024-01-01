$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 BMW 3 Series
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H0816
- Mileage 130,141 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sleek and stylish sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this used 2012 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN RWD, available now at H2H Auto Group. This 4-cylinder, rear-wheel drive beauty delivers a smooth and exhilarating driving experience, perfect for cruising the city streets or hitting the open road.
Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of heated leather seats, a premium sound system, and a host of technological features. Stay connected with the integrated Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, HD radio, and auxiliary audio input. Enjoy added safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a tire pressure monitor.
Here are five features that will make this BMW 3 Series a real head-turner:
- Heated Front Seats: Warm up on chilly mornings with heated front seats for ultimate comfort.
- Power Driver & Passenger Seats: Enjoy personalized comfort with adjustable power seats for both driver and passenger.
- Premium Sound System: Experience your favorite music with rich, high-quality sound from a premium sound system.
- Rain Sensing Wipers: Stay safe in any weather with automatic rain-sensing wipers that adjust to the conditions.
- Leather Steering Wheel: Experience a luxurious feel with a comfortable leather steering wheel that provides a secure grip.
This BMW 3 Series offers a combination of style, performance, and luxury that's sure to impress. Visit H2H Auto Group today to take it for a test drive and experience the thrill of owning a BMW.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
604-593-5191