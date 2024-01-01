Menu
<p>Looking for a sleek and stylish sedan with a touch of luxury? Look no further than this used 2012 BMW 3 Series 4DR SDN RWD, available now at H2H Auto Group. This 4-cylinder, rear-wheel drive beauty delivers a smooth and exhilarating driving experience, perfect for cruising the city streets or hitting the open road.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the comfort and convenience of heated leather seats, a premium sound system, and a host of technological features. Stay connected with the integrated Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, HD radio, and auxiliary audio input. Enjoy added safety features like anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a tire pressure monitor.</p><p>Here are five features that will make this BMW 3 Series a real head-turner:</p><ul><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Warm up on chilly mornings with heated front seats for ultimate comfort.</li><li><strong>Power Driver & Passenger Seats:</strong> Enjoy personalized comfort with adjustable power seats for both driver and passenger.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Experience your favorite music with rich, high-quality sound from a premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Rain Sensing Wipers:</strong> Stay safe in any weather with automatic rain-sensing wipers that adjust to the conditions.</li><li><strong>Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Experience a luxurious feel with a comfortable leather steering wheel that provides a secure grip.</li></ul><p>This BMW 3 Series offers a combination of style, performance, and luxury thats sure to impress. Visit H2H Auto Group today to take it for a test drive and experience the thrill of owning a BMW.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2012 BMW 3 Series

130,141 KM

11943396

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

130,141KM
VIN WBA3B1C56CF460816

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # H0816
  • Mileage 130,141 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

2012 BMW 3 Series