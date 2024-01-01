$13,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Buick LaCrosse
Base
2012 Buick LaCrosse
Base
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G4GA5ER3CF334939
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2012 Buick LaCrosse Blue 2.4L I4 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD
Certified. GM Details:
* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024. Certified PRE-OWNED OFFERS FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS. To make Canada feel more like home, weâre offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App
* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first
* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan
* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)
* 150+ Point Inspection
* Finance rates from 4.99% APR FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT MODELS
Reviews:
* Many owners report a pleasing blend of power and efficiency, a comfortable and quiet ride, a spacious cabin, and a stable and planted driving dynamic. Feature content for the price, and the confidence of the LaCrosseâs OnStar system were highly rated as well. Further, styling, and a sense of quality throughout the cabin helped draw many owners to the LaCrossse. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
$13,000
+ taxes & licensing
Murray Hyundai White Rock
604-538-7022
2012 Buick LaCrosse