Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2012 Buick LaCrosse Blue 2.4L I4 SFI VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD


Certified. GM Details:

* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2023 - January 2, 2024. Certified PRE-OWNED OFFERS FOR CANADIAN NEWCOMERS. To make Canada feel more like home, weâre offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App
* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first
* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan
* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)
* 150+ Point Inspection
* Finance rates from 4.99% APR FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT MODELS


Reviews:
* Many owners report a pleasing blend of power and efficiency, a comfortable and quiet ride, a spacious cabin, and a stable and planted driving dynamic. Feature content for the price, and the confidence of the LaCrosseâs OnStar system were highly rated as well. Further, styling, and a sense of quality throughout the cabin helped draw many owners to the LaCrossse. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

