2012 Chevrolet Cruze

178,905 KM

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
LT Turbo w/1SA, Local, No Accidents, Affordable and Clean!

LT Turbo w/1SA, Local, No Accidents, Affordable and Clean!

Location

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10478001
  • Stock #: 1220
  • VIN: 1G1PF5SC4C7191220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1220
  • Mileage 178,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Local and No Accidents!


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 14,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C.

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

DL# 26220

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

