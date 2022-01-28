2012 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980 + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 8 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8175784

8175784 Stock #: 5770

5770 VIN: 1G1ZB5EU8CF125770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 133,862 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Cruise Control Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Additional Features Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.