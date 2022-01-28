Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

133,862 KM

Details Description Features

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Malibu

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS with only 133,000 km's, Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Clean!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Malibu

LS with only 133,000 km's, Alloy Wheels, Power Seats, Clean!

Location

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

133,862KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8175784
  • Stock #: 5770
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EU8CF125770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,862 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents! Very well equipped and only 133,000 km's. Alloy wheels, all of the power options including power seats, air conditioning, CD player and more.


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

2011 Nissan Frontier...
 246,402 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Camry So...
 178,804 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2007 Mazda MAZDA5 GT...
 161,161 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic

Email B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

Call Dealer

604-585-XXXX

(click to show)

604-585-1831

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory