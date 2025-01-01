Menu
** 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Cheyenne Edition 4x4 ** **183,589 km | Automatic | 4x4**This **2012 Chevy Silverado 1500 Cheyenne Edition** is the perfect blend of power, reliability, and practicality complete with a **matching canopy** for extra storage and protection!** Key Features:*** **4x4** ready for any road or weather* **Automatic Transmission** smooth and easy driving* **Crew Cab** spacious for family, friends, or crew* **Matching Canopy** secure and weatherproof cargo space* **Tow Package** haul with confidence* **Factory Alloy Wheels** with **Brand New Tires*** **Tilt Steering** & **Cruise Control** for comfortable long drives* **Air Conditioning** ice cold* **Power Windows, Locks, & Mirrors*** **Cloth Interior** durable and easy to maintain* Seats **6 passengers** comfortably **Condition:**Very clean inside and out, drives perfect, well-maintained, and ready for work or play. **Message today** to check it out.

Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 

We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.

What Makes Us Different? 
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales. 
 
Administration Fee of $450
 
Disclaimer: 
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle. 
 
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre 
14458 104th Ave. 
Surrey, BC 
V3R1L9 
DL# 26220

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

183,589 KM

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,589KM
VIN 3GCPKREAXCG305472

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,589 KM

** 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Cheyenne Edition 4x4 ** **183,589 km | Automatic | 4x4**This **2012 Chevy Silverado 1500 Cheyenne Edition** is the perfect blend of power, reliability, and practicality complete with a **matching canopy** for extra storage and protection!** Key Features:*** **4x4** ready for any road or weather* **Automatic Transmission** smooth and easy driving* **Crew Cab** spacious for family, friends, or crew* **Matching Canopy** secure and weatherproof cargo space* **Tow Package** haul with confidence* **Factory Alloy Wheels** with **Brand New Tires*** **Tilt Steering** & **Cruise Control** for comfortable long drives* **Air Conditioning** ice cold* **Power Windows, Locks, & Mirrors*** **Cloth Interior** durable and easy to maintain* Seats **6 passengers** comfortably **Condition:**Very clean inside and out, drives perfect, well-maintained, and ready for work or play. **Message today** to check it out.


Excellent, Affordable Lubrico Warranty Options Available on ALL Vehicles!

All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 


We are proud to have sold over 15,000 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. from this same location in Surrey.


What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $450

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220


6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
CUP HOLDERS
Driver Information Centre
head restraints
Electronic immobilizer
Base decor
Floor-mounted shifter
Headlamps-on and key-in-ignition warning buzzers

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-wheel drive
Single two-sided key
GVWR
Pick up box

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
(6) uplevel performance speakers

Power Options

Power

Seating

Rear Seat

Convenience

Console
engine temperature

Comfort

Climate Control
HEATED

Safety

Air Bags
seat belts
Side guard door beams
Hill start assist

Exterior

Spare tire lock
Chrome centre caps

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Rear
Side Curtain
SUNSHADES
Manual
Generator
All Windows
Chrome
4 Wheel ABS
speedometer
bumpers
door handles
fuel level
transfer case
POWER OUTLETS
MIRRORS
BLACK
ENGINE
brakes
Front
engine hours
transmission temp
oil life
relearn tire position
remote key relearn
feature setting menus such as language function
Theft Deterrent
SEATS
Instrumentation
Indicator
WINDOWS
Defogger
Glass
Mouldings
3.42 ratio
Axle
solar-ray
tilt-wheel
12V outlets to power accessories
145 amp
3175 kg (7000 lb)
Chassis equipment
Child safety restraints
Door trim panels
LATCH - lower anchor and tethers
Lights
Restraint provisions child
Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control
Steering wheel and column
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system
adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
at a tap three flash to pass
backlit instrument panel switches
backup lamps
body coloured
body side
centre console and doors
chrome with step pad
colour-keyed grained moulded plastic
combination parking/direct on hazard -inc: cargo lamp
deep tint on rear door and rear window
deluxe
demand-type washer system
dome with map reading lights -inc: illuminated entry
driver and right front passenger
driver and right front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection
driver and right front passenger with pretensioners
dual automatic halogen composite
dual stage -inc: automatic passenger airbag suppression system
electronic -inc: set & resume speed located on steering wheel
folding stadium style
front row
handling/trailering -inc: HD rear monotube shock absorbers
integral 'Chevrolet' emblem at centre of grille
light tinted glass on all other windows
moulded plastic
odometer with trip odometer
overhead
radio mast
rear bench split
roof rail mounted head curtain side-impact -inc: outboard seating positions w/rollover sensor
seat-mounted
side-impact
six flash in tow haul mode for lane change
two tier loading
windshield and side window
Mirror
inside rearview
power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down
prismatic with soft vinyl trim
rear facing
manual fold
antilock
chrome surround with chrome mesh
front disc and rear drum
single zone
5'8 pickup box
OSRV mirror LH/RH
displays important driver warnings and messages -inc: trip odometer
left hand with pocket
left/right hand padded
power adjusting
right hand with visor mirror
includes body coloured end caps
4.8L SFI flex fuel V8 (Vortec) *Capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol*
tire pressure monitoring system *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-XXXX

604-585-1831

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500