2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LS Cheyenne Edition
Location
B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.
14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9
604-585-1831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,589 KM
Vehicle Description
** 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Crew Cab Cheyenne Edition 4x4 ** **183,589 km | Automatic | 4x4**This **2012 Chevy Silverado 1500 Cheyenne Edition** is the perfect blend of power, reliability, and practicality complete with a **matching canopy** for extra storage and protection!** Key Features:*** **4x4** ready for any road or weather* **Automatic Transmission** smooth and easy driving* **Crew Cab** spacious for family, friends, or crew* **Matching Canopy** secure and weatherproof cargo space* **Tow Package** haul with confidence* **Factory Alloy Wheels** with **Brand New Tires*** **Tilt Steering** & **Cruise Control** for comfortable long drives* **Air Conditioning** ice cold* **Power Windows, Locks, & Mirrors*** **Cloth Interior** durable and easy to maintain* Seats **6 passengers** comfortably **Condition:**Very clean inside and out, drives perfect, well-maintained, and ready for work or play. **Message today** to check it out.
B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220
6-0-4-5-8-5-1-8-3-1
