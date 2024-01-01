$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,895KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG4CR395714
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25330A
- Mileage 201,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome. This 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan is for sale today.
This van has 201,895 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Manual Adjust Seats
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
outside temp display
Dual Glove Boxes
Air filter
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
active head restraints
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Observation mirror
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Dual sunvisors w/mirrors
Front passenger assist handles
B-pillar mounted 2nd row assist handles
2nd row overhead assist handles
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
TOURING SUSPENSION
Tip Start
Engine Oil Cooler
Pwr rack & pinion steering
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
160-amp alternator
HD radiator
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Exterior
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Black/Bright Grille
Tire carrier winch
Black door handles
Body-colour bodyside mouldings
Body-colour fascias
Halogen Quad Headlamps
Belt mouldings
Headlamp time-delay off
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper
Left manual sliding door w/glass
Right manual sliding door w/glass
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Rear child safety locks
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows
Front supplemental side air bags
Driver knee-bolster air bag
Media / Nav / Comm
(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Email White Rock Dodge
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
