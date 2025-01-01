Menu
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

Details Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12521428

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Auto Pacific Motorcars Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-543-5551

Sale

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 2C4RDGBGXCR397144

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan