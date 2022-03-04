Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

190,448 KM

Details Features

$7,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

  1. 1653093369
  2. 1653093368
  3. 1653093368
  4. 1653093368
  5. 1653093368
  6. 1653093367
  7. 1653093368
  8. 1653093368
  9. 1653093365
  10. 1653093368
  11. 1653093368
  12. 1653093366
  13. 1653093366
  14. 1653093366
  15. 1653093367
  16. 1653093366
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,998

+ taxes & licensing

190,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8611856
  • Stock #: 3935
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG1CR253935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 190,448 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 190,448 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL
 99,233 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Fusion Tit...
 134,299 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

Call Dealer

604-346-XXXX

(click to show)

604-346-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory