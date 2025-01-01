Menu
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

2012 Dodge Journey

37,731 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey

12518755

2012 Dodge Journey

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,731KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB1CT400127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12Y3943
  • Mileage 37,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Auto On/Off Headlamps

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Chrysler Jeep Dodge Surrey

15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-888-375-5854

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-888-375-5854

2012 Dodge Journey