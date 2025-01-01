$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Dodge Journey
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15377 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
1-888-375-5854
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,731KM
VIN 3C4PDCAB1CT400127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copper Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12Y3943
- Mileage 37,731 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $899 documentation, $599 used car finance placement fee and taxes. D#30394 Call 1-877-868-1775! Financing available OAC.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Mechanical
Power Steering
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
