2012 Dodge Journey

112,806 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

2012 Dodge Journey

SE Plus

Location

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,806KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9044692
  • Stock #: N172968B
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB9CT312572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,806 KM

Vehicle Description

This versatile, affordable Dodge Journey is a good pick for families on a budget. This 2012 Dodge Journey is for sale today.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 112,806 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Aluminum Wheels
Steering Wheel Audio Control

