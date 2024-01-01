$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD 4dr
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 220,634 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything from city commutes to weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2012 Ford Escape XLT 4WD 4dr, available now at H2H Auto Group. This light blue beauty packs a punch with its 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you can navigate any terrain with confidence. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, you'll enjoy every ride, whether you're taking the family on a road trip or running errands around town.
This Escape XLT boasts a wide array of features that make it a perfect blend of practicality and comfort. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows. Stay safe and comfortable with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and heated mirrors. With its automatic headlights and fog lights, you'll have excellent visibility no matter the weather conditions. And with a spacious interior and 220,634km on the odometer, this Escape is ready to take on your next adventure.
Here are 5 features to get you excited:
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snow-covered road or a gravel driveway.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Escape with the touch of a button, for added convenience and security.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days with heated mirrors.
- Automatic Headlights: Drive worry-free with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.
- Fog Lights: Navigate through fog or heavy rain with enhanced visibility thanks to powerful fog lights.
Vehicle Features
