<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle anything from city commutes to weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2012 Ford Escape XLT 4WD 4dr, available now at H2H Auto Group. This light blue beauty packs a punch with its 4-cylinder engine and 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you can navigate any terrain with confidence. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, youll enjoy every ride, whether youre taking the family on a road trip or running errands around town.</p><p>This Escape XLT boasts a wide array of features that make it a perfect blend of practicality and comfort. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows. Stay safe and comfortable with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and heated mirrors. With its automatic headlights and fog lights, youll have excellent visibility no matter the weather conditions. And with a spacious interior and 220,634km on the odometer, this Escape is ready to take on your next adventure.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to get you excited:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, whether its a snow-covered road or a gravel driveway.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Escape with the touch of a button, for added convenience and security.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Enjoy clear visibility even on the coldest days with heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Drive worry-free with automatic headlights that adjust to changing light conditions.</li><li><strong>Fog Lights:</strong> Navigate through fog or heavy rain with enhanced visibility thanks to powerful fog lights.</li></ul>

220,634 KM

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

VIN 1FMCU9D71CKB73236

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,634 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

