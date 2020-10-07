Menu
2012 Ford F-150

160,534 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,534KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6126918
  Stock #: AA20245
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET5CKE12490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA20245
  • Mileage 160,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Lariat crew, 4X4, 145" w/bse, 3.5L Eco V6, 6 spd auto, 3.55 locking axle, leather, pwr heated front setas, moonroof, navigation, sony audio, reverse sensing, backup camera, remote entry, remote start, climate control, bluetooth, pwr adjustable pedals, chrome cab steps, fog lamps, tailgate step, 20" alloy wheels, passive anti theft and much more to enjoy.  Please drop  by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

