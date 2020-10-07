2012 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

