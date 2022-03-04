Menu
2012 Ford F-150

165,606 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

604-496-5123

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER

2012 Ford F-150

Lariat, LOCAL, NO ACCIDENTS, 1 OWNER

Location

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,606KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8476731
  Stock #: AA2210A
  VIN: 1FTFW1ET3CKE11175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,606 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner, local, accident free, Lariat, crew, 4X4, 3.5L Eco V6, 6 spd auto, 3.73 locking axle, remote entry, remote start, leather, heated front seats, pwr adjustable pedals, Sync bluetooth, reverse sensing, backup camera, max trlr tow, trlr brake controller, tailgate step, passive anti theft, moonroof, sliding rear window, chrome step bars, 20" chromed wheels and much more to enjoy.  

Please drop by Brown Bros Auto Clearance for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

Brown Bros. Auto Clearance Centre

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

604-496-5123

