2012 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

604-814-6220

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 126 XL

2012 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 126 XL

Location

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9242596
  • Stock #: AFK22-66322
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CM1CKD66322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F-150, Long Box, 8 Feet Box with Canopy, Very Clean Truck, Has Complete Service Records, Brand New Callipers, Brand New Rotors, Brand New Brake Pads, Free One Year Warranty Included, Finance Available.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

