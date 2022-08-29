$9,450+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,450
+ taxes & licensing
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
604-814-6220
2012 Ford F-150
2012 Ford F-150
2WD Reg Cab 126 XL
Location
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-814-6220
$9,450
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 9242596
- Stock #: AFK22-66322
- VIN: 1FTMF1CM1CKD66322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford F-150, Long Box, 8 Feet Box with Canopy, Very Clean Truck, Has Complete Service Records, Brand New Callipers, Brand New Rotors, Brand New Brake Pads, Free One Year Warranty Included, Finance Available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2