2012 Ford Focus

134,221 KM

$8,980

+ tax & licensing
$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

604-585-1831

2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SEL Hatchback, Local, Low 134k, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

2012 Ford Focus

SEL Hatchback, Local, Low 134k, Heated Seats, Bluetooth

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

134,221KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9598093
  Stock #: 2874
  VIN: 1FAHP3M2XCL112874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2874
  • Mileage 134,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Low 134,000 km's and loaded with options. All of the power group, alloy wheels, heated seats and more. 


We apologize but we are falling behind on emails, please phone for immediate assistance!


604-585-1831


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service. 

We speak English, French, German, Punjabi, Hindi and Urdu Language! 



We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of $325

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
CD Player
Bluetooth
ABS Brakes
Cup Holder
Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

