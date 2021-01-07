Menu
2012 Ford Mustang

110,241 KM

White Rock Volkswagen

778-736-0334

V6 COMING SOON

V6 COMING SOON

Location

White Rock Volkswagen

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

778-736-0334

110,241KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6597161
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8AM7C5217554

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,241 KM

Vehicle Description

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation fee of $695 and a dealer preparation fee of $499. Dealer preparation includes a professional interior and exterior detail, mechanical inspection report, CarFax history report and a full tank of fuel. New vehicles have an optional Kommon Sense Package (winter mats and trunk liner) at $399 available as well as wheel locks installed at $199. These additional items can be removed to reduce the cost. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance $599, service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 10 years and 200,000 kms, custom vehicle accessory packages, mud flaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, exhaust kits, tonneau covers, canopies, undercoating, rust modules, full protection packages, flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan that can be added to your payment at time of purchase.*

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2092 152nd Street, Surrey, BC V4A 4N8

