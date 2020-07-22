Menu
2012 Ford Transit Connect

78,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

XLT

XLT

Location

12521 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V3V 3K3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

78,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5517729
  Stock #: AA20090A
  VIN: NM0LS7DN1CT086702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA20090A
  • Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, cargo van, fuel efficient 2.0L 4 cyl, auto trans, remote entry, air, cd/mp3, cruise control, tilt wheel.  Excellent for any business application.  Please drop by for a look and a test drive.  You'll be glad you did.  

Brown Bros Auto Clearance Centre, home of the 30 day exchange policy. We finance when others can't. Easy pricing, easy payments, easy financing. Low finance rates. Cash back or deferred payments available. Visit our website: www.brownbrosautoclearancecentre.com to see our complete inventory of used cars and trucks in Surrey.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

