White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2012 GMC Acadia
SLE2 - Bluetooth - Power Tailgate
Location
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Used
- Listing ID: 8912848
- Stock #: 14960A
- VIN: 1GKKVPED9CJ410247
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2012 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Remote Start, Siriusxm.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
SiriusXM
