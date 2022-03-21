Menu
2012 GMC Acadia

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

White Rock Dodge

604-531-9156

2012 GMC Acadia

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE2 - Bluetooth - Power Tailgate

2012 GMC Acadia

SLE2 - Bluetooth - Power Tailgate

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 8912848
  Stock #: 14960A
  VIN: 1GKKVPED9CJ410247

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14960A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

With impressive seating capacity and a huge volume of cargo space, the GMC Acadia is an ideal vehicle for families on the go. This 2012 GMC Acadia is for sale today.

The 2012 GMC Acadia gives you everything you want in a crossover SUV. If you want a rugged SUV, but don't need a lane-hogging monster, the Acadia is a nice size. It can haul passengers and cargo comfortably while returning respectable fuel economy and a smooth ride. From its ample passenger room, impressive towing capacity, and a long list of standard features, the GMC Acadia has it all. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Remote Start, Siriusxm.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Vehicle Features

remote start
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Power Tailgate
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

White Rock Dodge

White Rock Dodge

3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-531-9156

