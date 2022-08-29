$22,800+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE
AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.
16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
$22,800
- Listing ID: 9027775
- Stock #: AFK22-33296
- VIN: 3GTP2VE7XCG233296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4, Crew Cab, SLE, No Accidents, Local, One Owner, Complete Service Records Available, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tilted Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruse Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, AUX Connector, USB Connector, CD Player, Radio FM/AM, Dual Climate Control, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Tow Package, IN GREAT RUNNING CONDITION, Full History (CarFax) and Maintenance Records Available, Finance Available, One Year Warranty Included.
