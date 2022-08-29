Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

162,000 KM

Details Description

$22,800

+ tax & licensing
$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

604-814-6220

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5 SLE

Location

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-814-6220

$22,800

+ taxes & licensing

162,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9027775
  • Stock #: AFK22-33296
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE7XCG233296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 GMC Sierra 1500 4X4, Crew Cab, SLE, No Accidents, Local, One Owner, Complete Service Records Available, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Tilted Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruse Control, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, AUX Connector, USB Connector, CD Player, Radio FM/AM, Dual Climate Control, Traction Control, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Tow Package, IN GREAT RUNNING CONDITION, Full History (CarFax) and Maintenance Records Available, Finance Available, One Year Warranty Included.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

AFK Auto Wholesaler Ltd.

16065 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

