2012 GMC Terrain

+ taxes & licensing
604-346-5151
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9
604-346-5151
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.
Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.
Trade-in available & Financing available
Price excludes the $395 service fee.
Dealer #41643
Stock #H9354
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9