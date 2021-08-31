Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

86,554 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2012 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

86,554KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7645777
  • Stock #: H9354
  • VIN: 2GKFLREK1C6189354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,554 KM

Vehicle Description


We don't just sell cars, we're Here 2 Help.

Providing you a transparent, negotiation-free experience.

Trade-in available & Financing available

Price excludes the $395 service fee. 

 

Dealer #41643

Stock #H9354

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

