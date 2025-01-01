Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Civic

146,412 KM

Details Features

$12,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle
12436786

2012 Honda Civic

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

  1. 1745368706
  2. 1745368705
  3. 1745368706
  4. 1745368705
  5. 1745368705
  6. 1745368705
  7. 1745368706
  8. 1745368706
  9. 1745368706
  10. 1745368705
  11. 1745368706
  12. 1745368706
  13. 1745368706
  14. 1745368706
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,599

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F40CH117072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H7072
  • Mileage 146,412 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From H2H Auto Group

Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FINANCING AVAILABLE 152,279 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2016 Toyota Corolla LE FINANCING AVAILABLE 130,452 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE for sale in Surrey, BC
2009 Toyota Corolla FINANCING AVAILABLE 240,485 KM $7,998 + tax & lic

Email H2H Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

Call Dealer

604-593-XXXX

(click to show)

604-593-5191

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,599

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2012 Honda Civic