2012 Honda Civic

EX Sedan with only 90,000km's, Sunroof, Bluetooth!

2012 Honda Civic

EX Sedan with only 90,000km's, Sunroof, Bluetooth!

B.C. Dealers Trade-In Centre Ltd.

14458 104 Avenue, Surrey, BC V3R 1L9

604-585-1831

$9,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,045KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4607874
  • Stock #: 4264
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F58CH014264
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

No Accidents and only 90,045 km's! Excellent condition new body style Honda Civic EX Sedan loaded with options such as power sunroof, bluetooth, automatic transmission, air conditioning, all of the power options and more.


All Vehicles are Safety Inspected by a 3rd Party Inspection Service!

We speak English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Hindi, Urdu and German Language!

We are proud to have sold over 12,500 vehicles to our customers throughout B.C. and we always have over 200 pre-owned vehicles to choose from!

What Makes Us Different?
All of our vehicles have been sent to us from new car dealerships. They are all trade-ins and we are a large remarketing centre for the lower mainland new car dealerships. We do not purchase vehicles at auctions or from private sales.

Administration Fee of only $275!

Disclaimer:
Vehicle options are inputted from a VIN decoder. As we make our best effort to ensure all details are accurate we can not guarantee the information that is decoded from the VIN. Please verify any options before purchasing the vehicle.

B.C. Dealers' Trade-In Centre
14458 104th Ave.
Surrey, BC
V3R1L9
DL# 26220

(604) 585-1831

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

