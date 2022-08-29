Menu
2012 Honda Civic

109,489 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

H2H Auto Group

604-346-5151

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Location

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

604-346-5151

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

109,489KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9038488
  • Stock #: H0041
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44CH050041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H0041
  • Mileage 109,489 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

16134 84 Ave, Surrey, BC V4N 0V9

