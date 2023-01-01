Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

147,798 KM

Details Description Features

$10,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 10351362
  2. 10351362
  3. 10351362
Contact Seller

$10,000

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10351362
  • Stock #: 5930
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE2CU186476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,798 KM

Vehicle Description

AThis used 2012 Hyundai Accent is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Accent is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P175/70TR14

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
2.937 Axle Ratio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Safety

Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors

Security

Anti-Theft

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Wheels: 14' x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2020 Hyundai Tucson ...
 37,589 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 189,973 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Prius PR...
 182,955 KM
$28,600 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory