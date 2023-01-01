$10,000+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GL
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
147,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10351362
- Stock #: 5930
- VIN: KMHCT4AE2CU186476
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ice Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P175/70TR14
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
rear window defogger
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Power Antenna
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
2.937 Axle Ratio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Safety
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Security
Anti-Theft
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Entertainment Package
Fully loaded
Flood lights
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Hydraulic lift
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Wheels: 14' x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
