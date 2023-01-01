$7,500+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
217,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9827027
- Stock #: PH554076A
- VIN: KMHCT5AE3CU029061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BOSTON RED
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,145 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Inside Hood Release
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P175/70TR14
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Safety
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Comfort
Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Seating
Reclining Seats
Additional Features
Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Wheels: 14' x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers
15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9