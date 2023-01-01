Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Accent

217,145 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

1-866-768-6885

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Accent

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

1-866-768-6885

  1. 9827027
  2. 9827027
  3. 9827027
Contact Seller

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
217,145KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9827027
  • Stock #: PH554076A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE3CU029061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BOSTON RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,145 KM

Vehicle Description

LOCALCAR!! Options include Keyless Entry, Cloth Seats, A/C, Power windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors and much more. This used MT Hatchback is now available totest drive at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey. This amazing local vehicle has beenfully inspected at Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey and all servicing is up to date. We always includea 30-day powertrain guarantee, 14-day exchange privilege and a CarFax vehiclehistory report with all of our pre-owned vehicles. For a limited time, this used Hyundai Accent is also available at special financing rates! Call 1-866-768-6885! Doyou prefer text contact? You can TEXT our sales team directly @ 778-770-1084.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Inside Hood Release

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Halogen Headlamps
Tires: P175/70TR14

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Hubcaps
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System
Wheels: 14' x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

2021 Kia Soul EV EV ...
 11,958 KM
$43,890 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Optima SX T...
 132,320 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Civic LX
 52,685 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Hyundai Surrey

15365 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

1-866-768-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-768-6885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory