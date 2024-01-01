Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL Blue 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD<br><br><br>Awards:<br> * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Canadian Car of the Year<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Owners commonly praise the Elantraâs looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2012 Hyundai Elantra

143,848 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,848KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1CH136060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # EH48029AA
  • Mileage 143,848 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL Blue 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Car of the Year


Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the Elantraâs looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Murray Hyundai White Rock

Used 2021 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Hyundai KONA 1.6T Ultimate 71,879 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate for sale in Surrey, BC
2018 Hyundai Tucson Ultimate 29,254 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Surrey, BC
2019 Mazda CX-5 GS 64,008 KM $27,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray Hyundai White Rock

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murray Hyundai White Rock

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

Call Dealer

604-538-XXXX

(click to show)

604-538-7022

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Murray Hyundai White Rock

604-538-7022

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra