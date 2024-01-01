$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
143,848KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE1CH136060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # EH48029AA
- Mileage 143,848 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL Blue 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small Car (over $21,000) * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Car of the Year
Reviews:
* Owners commonly praise the Elantraâs looks, ride quality, a robust and durable feel from the suspension, decent mileage, peppy performance and a nicely laid-out interior. Typically, good safety scores and high standard equipment levels attracted shoppers to the Elantra, with highly reasonable pricing sealing the deal. Source: autoTRADER.ca
