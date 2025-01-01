Menu
Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sierra Red 3.5L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD<br><br>Beige Cloth.

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
12409767

Location

Murray Hyundai White Rock

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG4AG3CG113526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TH50225A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sierra Red 3.5L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD

Beige Cloth.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2

604-538-7022

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe