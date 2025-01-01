$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
Location
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-538-7022
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG4AG3CG113526
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TH50225A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Sierra Red 3.5L V6 DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD
Beige Cloth.
Murray Hyundai White Rock
3150 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe